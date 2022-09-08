Updated MLB World Series Odds With One Month to Play

All odds were provided from Vegas Insider

American League Pennant Odds

Houston Astros +160

New York Yankees +190

Toronto Blue Jays +700

Seattle Mariners +900

Tampa Bay Rays +1000

Cleveland Guardians +2500

Minnesota Twins +3500

Chicago White Sox +3500

Baltimore Orioles +5000

Boston Red Sox +50000

The Houston Astros should be the favorites to win the American League, as they have been the most consistent team in the AL this season. Consistency is what has alluded the other favorite in the AL, with the New York Yankees recently enduring a tailspin in the AL East.

If you are looking for a team with some long odds to make it to the World Series, who you could cash in on a nice payout with, look no further than the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle should make the playoffs for the first time in 20 years and once they do, they are a real dark horse team to make a run. With a starting rotation that features Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners are built to make noise come October.

National League Pennant Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +140

New York Mets +250

Atlanta Braves +450

St. Louis Cardinals +900

San Diego Padres +1500

Philadelphia Phillies +1600

Milwaukee Brewers +2500

San Francisco Giants +50000

It really feels like a four-team race in the National League at this stage of the season. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are likely to notch the last two spots in the Wild Card, but it is hard to imagine them unseating any of the top teams in the NL.

The Dodgers, Mets and Braves might just be the best three teams in baseball, if not three of the best four with the Astros being the other. Any of these teams would be a good bet to win the NL pennant and the Cardinals represent great odds as a dark horse that could conceivably win it too.