Updated MLB World Series Odds With One Month to Play
What are the most recent betting odds telling us about who should be favored to win the World Series in 2022?
The 2022 MLB regular season is winding down, as we have four weeks left to play before the playoffs begin. Division and Wild Card races are heating up, with the prospect of October baseball on the horizon.
In the American League, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have been the favorites all year, but there are suddenly plenty of dark horse contenders who have burst onto the scene who could make noise in the second half.
Meanwhile, the National League suddenly feels even more top-heavy than the AL, with the Dodgers, Mets, Braves and Cardinals looking like the only teams that have legitimate World Series hopes in the senior circuit.
Let’s take a look at the updated betting odds as things stand now, both for who will win the pennant in each league, as well as who will come home with this year’s World Series title.
All odds were provided from Vegas Insider
American League Pennant Odds
- Houston Astros +160
- New York Yankees +190
- Toronto Blue Jays +700
- Seattle Mariners +900
- Tampa Bay Rays +1000
- Cleveland Guardians +2500
- Minnesota Twins +3500
- Chicago White Sox +3500
- Baltimore Orioles +5000
- Boston Red Sox +50000
The Houston Astros should be the favorites to win the American League, as they have been the most consistent team in the AL this season. Consistency is what has alluded the other favorite in the AL, with the New York Yankees recently enduring a tailspin in the AL East.
If you are looking for a team with some long odds to make it to the World Series, who you could cash in on a nice payout with, look no further than the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle should make the playoffs for the first time in 20 years and once they do, they are a real dark horse team to make a run. With a starting rotation that features Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners are built to make noise come October.
National League Pennant Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +140
- New York Mets +250
- Atlanta Braves +450
- St. Louis Cardinals +900
- San Diego Padres +1500
- Philadelphia Phillies +1600
- Milwaukee Brewers +2500
- San Francisco Giants +50000
It really feels like a four-team race in the National League at this stage of the season. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are likely to notch the last two spots in the Wild Card, but it is hard to imagine them unseating any of the top teams in the NL.
The Dodgers, Mets and Braves might just be the best three teams in baseball, if not three of the best four with the Astros being the other. Any of these teams would be a good bet to win the NL pennant and the Cardinals represent great odds as a dark horse that could conceivably win it too.
World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +290
- Houston Astros +400
- New York Mets +500
- New York Yankees +500
- Atlanta Braves +900
- Toronto Blue Jays +1800
- St. Louis Cardinals +2000
- Seattle Mariners +2500
- San Diego Padres +3000
- Tampa Bay Rays +3000
- Philadelphia Phillies +3500
- Cleveland Guardians +5000
- Milwaukee Brewers +6000
- Chicago White Sox +8000
- Minnesota Twins +8000
- Baltimore Orioles +12500
- San Francisco Giants +100000
- Boston Red Sox +100000
Who do you think will win the World Series?
This is a question we explored in a recent article, as anything really can happen come October. The same longshots that we just talked about winning the pennant are also great bets to win it all, especially when it comes to the payout you’d receive cashing in on any odds at +2000 or longer.
Here we are looking at the Cardinals and Mariners, if not taking a flier on the always competitive Tampa Bay Rays.
Really though, it feels like one of those top five teams is destined to win the World Series this year. Those five teams in the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Yankees and Braves have consistently been the best teams in baseball this season, so it would only make sense for one of them to be holding up the trophy when it is all said and done.