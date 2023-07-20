Houston Astros’ Chas McCormick Is Quietly Having a Great Season

On Monday, MLB announced that Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick had been selected the AL Player of the Week. That would make sense given that he went 7 for 11 last weekend against the Los Angeles Angels. He also hit three home runs — two of them in the series finale.

Add to those homers five RBI, and three walks, so not bad. Coming out of the All-Star Break, McCormick has been on fire.

Now in his third season, it was McCormick’s first career Player of the Week Award.

“It feels awesome,” he said of winning the award.