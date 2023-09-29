The 1993 NL West: A Pennant Race We’ll Never See Again

Bonds, first-time manager Dusty Baker, and new owner Peter McGowan gave the Giants a whole new identity. For a time, it didn’t seem like “San Francisco” would be part of the re-branding. But thanks to McGowan and local investors coming to the table in late 1992, a deal was in place that prevented a move to St. Petersburg, Fla.

The signing of Bonds was a watershed moment plus a nod to the past. The outfield at Candlestick Park was once occupied by Barry’s father, Bobby.

Now reunited with the organization as a hitting instructor, Bobby got to watch his son continue his dominance in the same uniform where he became a perennial 30-homer, 30-steal player. Sentiment gave way to reality, because it didn’t seem like anyone, even a team with Bonds, could challenge the Atlanta Braves — who were in the West and defied all geographic logic.

They were two-time defending National League champions, but twice a loser in the World Series. Atlanta was well-stocked in the pitching department, and this was before adding Maddux. Now it was an embarrassment of riches.

The Giants, though, were not intimidated by the supposed division champs. They were 25 games above .500 and 7.5 up in the division. Bonds was compiling another strong year, about to establish career-highs in home runs and RBIs while leading the league in both categories. San Francisco was complemented by surprisingly solid starters in Bill Swift and John Burkett.

Atlanta, meanwhile, was limited by a relatively weak offense. Ten games behind the Giants at the All-Star break, the Braves made one of the most significant in-season trades ever.