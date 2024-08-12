Should The Dodgers Be Concerned About A Suddenly Tight NL West?

It’s a good thing the Dodgers acquired Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers on trade deadline day, because their rotation is otherwise depleted. And that remains true even as some of the above names above make their return: How far can Buehler and Yamamoto be pushed after long absences, for example?

We haven’t even touched on the lineup, either, which has been without Mookie Betts for the last several months. His return appears to be imminent, along with the likes of Max Muncy and Tommy Edman, the latter of whom has yet to play in 2024.

Those three should further reinforce a lineup that has already been solid and has multiple superstars in Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, as well as a resurgent Teoscar Hernandez.

All in all, the Dodgers have been extremely banged up this season. That has undoubtedly contributed to their slower roll in recent weeks. But for all the injuries Los Angeles has endured, the race around them has really started to heat up.

Diamondbacks and Padres have gotten hot at the right time

This is arguably the more pressing concern for the Dodgers at the moment.

No matter how many injury reinforcements Los Angeles receives over the season’s final month and a half, that won’t impact the high level of play we’ve seen from division rivals in Arizona and San Diego.