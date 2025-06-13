Rangers Looking for Kumar Rocker To Mature in Minors

Kumar Rocker’s 2025 Big League Results

The results for Rocker in the big leagues this season have not been good. Out of six starts for the Rangers, he only had two that were positive.

His second start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays was favorable. In that outing, Rocker went five innings, gave up six hits and one earned run, walked none, and struck out one. Control was a bit of an issue as he threw 77 pitches with only 47 being strikes.

On April 17, against the Los Angeles Angels, Rocker had his best start of his young career. Picking up the win, he threw seven innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs, walked none, and struck out eight. His control was much better in this outing, as he threw 78 pitches with 58 of them being strikes.

In an incredibly small sample, Rocker’s two starts at home in Arlington were his two solid ones. His other four starts that came on the road were not good at all. Probably just the product of only a few outings, but this could be something to watch in the future.

Unfortunately for Rocker and the Rangers, he would go on the IL with the shoulder issue just a week after earning his first big league win. After some time off and two rehab starts (one in Double-A and one in Triple-A), Rocker was placed back into the rotation due to the absence of Nathan Eovaldi, who was placed on the IL.

A BRUTAL sequence by Kumar Rocker🙈



He doesn’t get over to cover 1st and the runner is safe then he jogs out towards right field as Jonathan Aranda takes off for Home😬#AllForTX #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/4j4BpZWpvC — Baseball’s Office (@baseballsoffice) June 5, 2025

This MLB stint for Rocker was short-lived, as it only lasted one forgettable start. The outing was highlighted by Rocker not being able to cover first in time to get the speedy Jake Mangum of the Rays.