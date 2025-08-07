The Rangers Are Hoping Joc Pederson Is Finally Back

Sometimes a player just needs to yell. And yell is what Joc Pederson did Monday night. As soon as the ball left the pinch-hitting Pederson’s bat in the bottom of the ninth against the Yankees, he knew it was gone. Everyone knew it was gone.

In that moment, Texas Rangers fans got a snapshot of the big bat that the team had signed in the offseason. Not just the player, but the energy that he can bring. The words that spontaneously came roaring out of his mouth in that moment were laced with pent-up frustration.

Pederson was brought in during the offseason to add power from the left side of the plate, solidify the DH spot that had been dismal in 2024, and bring some swagger and edge to a roster that is, for the most part, quiet and fairly square.

Instead of being able to breathe life into the offense and bring confidence to the team, Pederson has been a liability for most of the season. His struggles at the plate have been horrific, no doubt.