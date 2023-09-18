Teoscar Hernandez Trade Is Finally Paying Off For The Mariners

From August and on Hernandez has fully hit his stride, with the Mariners finally seeing their November trade paying dividends at the most opportune time of the year.

Teoscar Hernández now has a 28-game on-base streak



The longest by a Mariner since Robinson Cano in 2016 🔱 pic.twitter.com/I5RWviiTmC — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 13, 2023

He is hitting .331 over that stretch with a .932 OPS and a 156 WRC+. He has swatted nine home runs in that time to go along with 20 extra-base hits. And he has looked every bit the part of a true thumper and power threat that the Mariners need.

When Hernandez gets hot, he appears to be unstoppable. When he put up a 159 WRC+ in June, it was the first time he showed that ability to turn it loose in a Seattle uniform. Sure, his month of July was a very forgetful one, but since the turn of the calendar month to August, he caught fire and hasn’t looked back.

This month and a half turnaround has been anchored by a pretty remarkable 189 WRC+ in August, which ranked fifth in all of baseball for the month (his teammate Julio Rodriguez sat ahead of him in second place with a 231 WRC+).

Home Run number 2️⃣0️⃣ for Teoscar Hernandez is a grand slam and it’s 5-0 Mariners! 🔱



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/ajcr6Pjt15 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 26, 2023

One of the many reasons for Hernadez’s turnaround is that he has slashed his strikeout rate since the beginning of August. Hernandez has always been prone to swing and miss. His K% for the year sits above 30%. But over his last month and a half it has dropped down to 26%, a clip that is much easier to live with when you possess the ability to do damage the way that Hernandez does.

As a result, he has put more balls in play which has led to 54 hits since the curtains closed on the trade deadline.