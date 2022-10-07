AL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Guardians vs. Rays

The Guardians have to prove that they deserve their postseason spot, and they didn’t just make their way here by winning games in a weak division. Neither team is going to go down without a fight.

Here’s how they’ll match up.

Pitching Matchups

Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA) vs. Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54)

The first game of the series will feature what is sure to be an incredible duel between two of the best starting pitchers in the American League – who also happen to have the same name. While both are excellent pitchers having excellent seasons, the Guardians look to have the advantage in this matchup. McClanahan has not been quite so sharp lately (7.07 ERA in last three starts), and he was hit around quite badly in his last start against Cleveland (5 ER in 4.1 IP).

TBD vs. Tyler Glasnow (2 GS, 6.2 IP, 1 ER)

Tyler Glasnow is back. The Rays starter missed almost all of the 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but miraculously he is back just in time for the postseason. In two brief appearances at the end of the regular season, he certainly looked like his old self. He gave up just one run while striking out 10 in his 6.2 innings of work.

While the Guardians have yet to officially announce their starting pitcher for Game Two, there is no reason why it should not be Triston McKenzie. In 31 starts this season, McKenzie has 190 strikeouts and a 2.96 ERA. The former number one prospect has been everything Cleveland could have hoped for this season – and more.

It’s hard to say which team has the advantage in this matchup. Glasnow is, perhaps, the more talented pitcher (although it’s a close call), but he has also hardly pitched this season. Indeed, he has only thrown a handful of big league innings since June 2021. Is he really ready to start such a high-stakes postseason game? Only time will tell.