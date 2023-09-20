Swing Adjustments Made Jordan Walker’s Rookie Season a Success

Starting with the setup, Walker is now more narrow and open, helping him avoid the feeling of his hips and torso being too closed off at launch. Often times, hitters who feel closed off at launch will have the urge to pull off with their front side and hips to get the barrel out, but that can lead to the bat dragging and more ground balls.

It sounds somewhat counterintuitive to combat flying open by starting more open, but eliminating the feeling of needing to quickly rotate out of his launch position can in turn allow Walker to focus on staying in the zone longer with a load that now encourages that.

As for the load, Walker not only stays on the ball with his frontside longer, but he also gets his front foot off of the ground earlier. In the old video, you can see him start his load as the pitcher is coming towards home, but in the more recent clip, Walker’s foot comes off of the ground right as the pitcher’s hands break.

Starting his load sooner helps him see the ball earlier with a bit more rhythm to his pre-swing moves as well. Tying back to the idea of feeling rushed and/or needing to get the barrel out, seeing the ball earlier with a smoother load can also effectively combat the urge to spin out of the launch position.

From the open side view, not only is the narrower setup more clearly visible, but also how it helps him get into his back side and stay there a bit longer. Another subtle change is Walker’s bat angle both at the start of the load and his slot.

There’s no doubting that the changes have helped Walker find himself in his second stint at the big league level. Since rejoining the Cardinals, the 21-year-old has hit .272/.342/.462 (120 wRC+) with 14 home runs.