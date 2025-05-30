Do the Cardinals Still Have Hope for Jordan Walker?

Jordan Walker was the St. Louis Cardinals’ top-ranked prospect entering 2022 and 2023. He showed serious potential when he hit 16 homers in 117 games in his rookie season, but limited playing time in 2024 set him back, and the version of Walker that Cardinals fans saw in his debut campaign seems to have disappeared. So far in 2025, he is slashing .215/.273/.310 for a .583 OPS in 47 games.

On April 24, 2024, St. Louis optioned Walker to the minor leagues. At the time, he had a .497 OPS and a 42 wRC+. The Cardinals then recalled Walker on August 12. They sent him back down to Memphis eight days later, but recalled him again 10 days after that.

He saw a decent improvement in his limited time with the club in the second half. In 111 plate appearances, his OPS was .686 and his wRC+ was 89. His performance wasn’t good, but compared to the way he was hitting before he was sent down, it wasn’t awful.

However, the team completely messed with Walker’s confidence. They thought they would contend (and for a while they did) and could not afford to have a struggling youngster on the roster. Yet, the Cardinals ended up 10 games behind the Brewers for the NL Central crown and six games back of a Wild Card spot.