Best 2023 MLB Season Long Props: Steven Kwan (Hits)

This brings us to one of the safest bets you will find for this upcoming campaign: Steven Kwan will hit the over on 150.5 hits this season.

The Cleveland Guardians last season surprised many people by winning the AL Central. They weren’t your modern-day home run-hitting ball club. Instead, they gave fans a flavor of the small-ball approach. To be successful with this approach, you need a leadoff man, and his name is Steven Kwan.

In 2018 at Oregon State University, Kwan hit for a .356 average and a .920 OPS as a junior before being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians. During his rise in the minors, Kwan continued to do what he does best: hitting.