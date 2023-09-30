Who Should Win the American League Gold Glove Awards?

Additionally, Heim is excellent at framing pitches, a skill vital to the position. He leads qualified catchers in the AL in catcher framing runs, a stat that includes park and pitcher adjustments and converts strikes to runs saved on a .125 run/strike basis.

Jonah Heim caught 259 called strikes on first-half pitches that were out of the strike zone and there's nobody else even close. pic.twitter.com/BwAQ9RwS8z — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 14, 2023

First Base: Nathaniel Lowe (TEX)

Nathaniel Lowe has separated himself amongst qualified first basemen as the best defender at the position in the American League. He leads all qualified AL first basemen in both Outs Above Average (OAA) and Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), the two most highly-regarded defensive metrics.

Lowe is particularly good ranging to his forehand side, which, as a right-handed first baseman, is important: balls hit to his left are those hit down the line and would likely be extra-base hits if he were not able to make the play. Turning these extra-base hits into outs is a huge contribution to his DRS and OAA ratings; those are the types of plays that prevent momentum shifts and keep his pitchers out of trouble.

Second Base: Andrés Giménez (CLE)

Andrés Giménez has had another absolutely spectacular defensive season and has positioned himself to take home his second Gold Glove in as many years. Like Lowe, he leads all qualified players at his position in both DRS and OAA, with 22 and 19, respectively. His Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR), which takes into account both range and arm strength, is also tops in the American League at 6.8, more than a point higher than the next closest second baseman.

Giménez is particularly good ranging to his backhand, where he has posted 11 OAA, stealing would-be base hits up the middle with regularity. That said, he also leads qualified AL second basemen in OAA ranging to his left as well. This ability to reach the ball no matter where it is hit has separated him from other second basemen across the league.

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe (NYY) or Bobby Witt Jr. (KCR)

The Gold Glove at shortstop will likely come down to a couple of rising stars who lived up to the hype (at least defensively) this season. The first is new Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who leads qualified AL shortstops in DRS with 14 on the season. The youngster’s Range Runs Above Average, or RngR, is also tops in the league, and he boasts the second-highest UZR among qualified shortstops.