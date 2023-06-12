Why Spencer Torkelson’s Hard Contact Isn’t Translating to Power

The Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson first overall in 2020, making the can’t miss college bat a top prospect in their system. After a quick stint in the minors, Tokelson was brought to Detroit, making the Opening Day roster in 2022. So far, it has not gone as planned.

After a rough start to his Major League career, Torkelson was sent back to Triple-A before once again returning to Detroit. Although he had pedestrian numbers, many thought 2023 would be a big breakout year for the 23-year-old. Well, it’s mid-June and it has yet to happen.

As of June 11th, Torkelson is slashing .225/.309/.352 with five home runs in 61 games. Production that does not match a first overall pick. You might point towards the expected stats and batted ball data to show improvement is expected.

Torkelson AVG. xBA SLG xSLG Avg. Exit Velocity Barrel% Hard Hit % Launch Angle FB% 2023 .255 .259 .352 .424 91.9 mph 9.4% 49.7% 15.6 43.3%

A quick glance at Torkelson’s Baseball Savant page will lead you to believe he’s having a great season. The bubbles are mostly red, which in the most elementary explanation, is usually good. He’s impacting the baseball and not just hitting hard grounders.