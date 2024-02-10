Can Spencer Torkelson Become a Top-Tier First Baseman in 2024?

There is, of course, still plenty of time in his young career to change that narrative. Until then, the former first-overall selection will remain outside the sport’s upper-echelon class of major league first basemen, with Just Baseball making him an honorable mention in the site’s annual Top 10 ranking.

Don’t be surprised if that time comes as early as next season. If all goes well, Torkelson should be more than capable of carving out a space of his own amongst the elite of the elite at first base – assuming he’s able to stay healthy.

The first four months of last season were miserable for the Petaluma, Calf., native, who slashed .225/.304/.396 with a .304 wOBA and 92 wRC+ across his first 109 games. But everything changed over the final 49. He was a force to be reckoned with from Aug. 7 onwards, posting a much-improved .249/.329/.556 slash line, .372 wOBA, .307 ISO and a 138 wRC+.

Additionally, Torkelson’s 16 home runs in that span placed top five in the majors while leading all big-league first basemen. For context, he only had 15 bombs on the year before August hit, surpassing that total in under half as many games the rest of the way.

That red-hot finish, unfortunately, wasn’t enough to overcome his prior offensive woes as he finished with a 1.4 fWAR, which ranked tied for 22nd in the majors among qualified first basemen (min. 300 plate appearances). However, he should fare much better next season if he picks up where he left off down the stretch.

FanGraphs’ 2024 ZIPS projection has Torkelson positioned as a Top 5 first basemen in fWAR, with his projected 2.8 rating trailing only Bryce Harper (3.1), Matt Olson (3.3), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3.3) and Freddie Freeman (3.3).