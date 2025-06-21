2025 MLB Draft Combine Recap

The 2025 MLB Draft kicks off in less than a month and one of the biggest pre-draft events is the MLB Draft Combine, held for the past three years at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. While the temperatures were soaring outside, so too was the stock of several top high school and college prospects.



Over the course of the week, I had the opportunity to sit down with a number of outstanding players who will soon realize their dreams of playing professional baseball. You can continue to catch those conversations across all our Just Baseball content platforms.

In the meantime, the end of the event allows me to share my thoughts from a scouting lens as the Combine is a unique chance for me to get an up-close look at many players from other areas of the country who I don’t have an opportunity to see during the spring. I’ll go ahead and break down my thoughts between Day 1 and 2, which featured live batting practice, bullpens, fielding drills as well as a high school showcase.

Day 1

Prep bats were the star of the show on Tuesday morning, including work in the cage from the talented twins, shortstop JoJo and outfielder Jacob Parker (Purvis HS, Miss.).



JoJo continues a rapid ascent up draft boards, displaying an outstanding approach and barrel at the plate from the left side that has some scouts throwing a double-plus grade on the hit tool. While there’s not quite as much juice in the bat as his brother, Parker has a solid, athletic frame that should allow him to grow into more power as he physically matures. His actions are plenty good enough on the dirt to handle shortstop in the future.