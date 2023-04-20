Tampa at 25: The Rays’ Greatest Moments

The Tampa Bay Rays opened the celebration of their 25th anniversary completely counter to the way they began in 1998. In fact, their difficulty of finding success lasted a full decade.

Perhaps its a coincidence that once they dropped ‘Devil’ from their nickname the baseball gods smiled upon them. Their sustained success is a credit to the infrastructure and personnel that has made the Rays a product of ingenuity despite being restrained by cash flow and being seen by smaller than average crowds in a park that doesn’t necessarily reflect the ideal baseball setting.

The First Game: March 31, 1998

The birth of an expansion franchise in that region of Florida came after Tampa Bay had made several attempts to lure an existing franchise. The long-awaited debut came before 45,369 at Tropicana Field as the Devil Rays hosted the Detroit Tigers. The Opening Day lineup had many familiar names, including future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Fred McGriff. Former All-Star Wilson Alvarez got the start but was tagged for nine hits and six runs in an 11-6 Detroit victory.