Should the Giants Jump at the Chance to Sign Pete Alonso?

The Market/Contract Situation

As noted before, it is widely believed that Alonso will not be returning to New York. This perception positions the Giants as a prime landing spot. However, Alonso’s rejection of the Mets’ qualifying offer adds some complications to the entire situation.

Signing him would cost the organization a couple draft picks and a significant chunk of their international money. For a franchise that has a weak farm system, improving it should be a focus. Taking a major hit like this may not be the way that Buster Posey wants to start his tenure as President of Baseball Operations in terms of the farm and player development.

Another aspect the Giants have to think about is what type of deal Alonso and agent Scott Boras will want. Given the way that his market has settled, Alonso will most likely seek a shorter-term deal with an opt-out to reprove his value to the league.

While this would make him more financially attainable on the surface, due to him not being on the books for several years, it may not align with the franchise’s vision.

The new regime in San Francisco has been reluctant to include opt-outs in contracts this offseason. This was seen in their pursuit of Corbin Burnes (where they reportedly refused to include an opt-out) as well as the contracts they signed Matt Chapman and Willy Adames to, which both lacked an opt-out. Posey and company’s vision appears to prioritize players that want to be in San Francisco long-term and are committed to the success of the franchise.

The Positional Effects

Offensively, Alonso would be a clear upgrade over the Giants current platoon options of Lamonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores. However, on the defensive side it’s a completely different story.