Should the Giants Jump at the Chance to Sign Pete Alonso?
As the offseason market dwindles, there’s still one major bat that could make a lot of sense for a team like the Giants. Should the Giants make a push and try to add Pete Alonso?
It was reported that the New York Mets now expect Pete Alonso to sign elsewhere. Whether Steve Cohen and company are playing hardball to get Alonso on a cheaper deal or not, the Giants definitely have a significantly better opportunity to sign the polar bear.
The franchise has a recent history of swooping in on late-offseason opportunities, such as their 2024 signings of Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell.
This pattern suggests that San Francisco is not afraid to capitalize on free agents that they may not have been connected to early on, but are still floating on the market close to the beginning of spring training.
Why the Giants Should Sign Alonso
Alonso would add a much-needed punch to San Francisco’s lineup, no questions asked.
In 2024, he launched 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, to go along with a .240/.329/.459 slash line and 122 wRC+. Even in what was considered a down year, Alonso’s 89th percentile barrel rate and 93rd percentile bat speed (both according to Statcast) allowed him to maintain his top-tier exit velocities.
While hitting in Oracle Park makes signing power bats a challenge, it shouldn’t be as much of a problem with Alonso. Last season, Statcast projected that he would have launched 33 home runs at Oracle, only one less than his season total.
On top of that, he has hit seven long balls in his career in San Francisco to go along with a .257 batting average (on par with his career average) at the stadium.
This type of power alone would vault the Giants into serious contention for a National League Wild Card Spot. Alonso’s consistent power and run producing numbers are two facets that the organization’s lineup has lacked for years.
Adding Alonso to the middle of the lineup to go along with Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, would give the Giants a refreshing trio of guys who could leave the ballpark at any given moment.
The Market/Contract Situation
As noted before, it is widely believed that Alonso will not be returning to New York. This perception positions the Giants as a prime landing spot. However, Alonso’s rejection of the Mets’ qualifying offer adds some complications to the entire situation.
Signing him would cost the organization a couple draft picks and a significant chunk of their international money. For a franchise that has a weak farm system, improving it should be a focus. Taking a major hit like this may not be the way that Buster Posey wants to start his tenure as President of Baseball Operations in terms of the farm and player development.
Another aspect the Giants have to think about is what type of deal Alonso and agent Scott Boras will want. Given the way that his market has settled, Alonso will most likely seek a shorter-term deal with an opt-out to reprove his value to the league.
While this would make him more financially attainable on the surface, due to him not being on the books for several years, it may not align with the franchise’s vision.
The new regime in San Francisco has been reluctant to include opt-outs in contracts this offseason. This was seen in their pursuit of Corbin Burnes (where they reportedly refused to include an opt-out) as well as the contracts they signed Matt Chapman and Willy Adames to, which both lacked an opt-out. Posey and company’s vision appears to prioritize players that want to be in San Francisco long-term and are committed to the success of the franchise.
The Positional Effects
Offensively, Alonso would be a clear upgrade over the Giants current platoon options of Lamonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores. However, on the defensive side it’s a completely different story.
Even though defense at first base isn’t of major importance, it should still be brought to light. Alonso’s shortcomings on defense are well-documented.
In 2024, the 30-year old posted -8 Out Above Average (OAA) and -3 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) while ranking in only the 3rd percentile in terms of range. While Alonso’s offensive output could cancel out some of these deficiencies, his glove could be a liability for a team and franchise that has continually placed an emphasis on defense and pitching.
Another major factor to be considered is the potential impact on Bryce Eldridge’s development. Eldridge is the top prospect in the system, the #12 in all of baseball (per Baseball America), and is seen as the long-term solution at first base for San Francisco.
It has been pretty well documented in recent memory that the Giants are not a premier organization when it comes to development.
Blocking a possible path to the bigs for Eldridge could risk hindering his progress, reminiscent of several prospects in the past, the most recent being Marco Luciano. The Giants will have to decide if Alonso’s immediate impact is worth the possibility of delaying the ETA of Eldridge.
The Verdict
Despite the risks, bringing Pete Alonso to San Francisco would be a shocking move. His power would reinvigorate a lineup that repeatedly struggles for consistency.
While the defensive metrics and probable opt-outs are concerning, the Giants could mitigate some of these risks through careful roster management.
Lastly, Alonso’s addition would signal a refreshing commitment to contention from the organization. If there is any possibility for the front office to strike a deal with Alonso while keeping the long-term vision in mind, they should seize the opportunity. A bat like Alonso’s could be the spark San Francisco needs to reassert themselves as legitimate postseason contenders.