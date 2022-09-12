MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Braves vs. Giants, Cubs vs. Mets for September 12, 2022

We head to San Francisco for the first game of a three-game set. It’s currently unclear whether Spencer Strider or Kyle Wright is pitching, but most places say that Strider is. With this information, we will be all over the Braves today as the Giants fit the Sunday Night Baseball system.

That system is fading the offense off Sunday Night Baseball. The Giants’ offense lately should be faded regardless, but the travel from Chicago to San Francisco makes it all the more enticing. You throw in Strider’s dominance, and you have the makings of big Braves win.

Alex Cobb will most likely turn in a nice start. He’s been fantastic at home this season, rocking a 2.57 ERA compared to a 5.16 ERA on the road. He’s been one of the more unlucky pitchers in baseball this season, but the disparity between his xERA of 3.18 and his 3.98 ERA has gotten closer to what it once was. He should have a few nice starts on the road, but it’ll be challenging for the Giants to plate any runs today.

The Braves have been a top 10 offense against right-handed pitching all season. They rank sixth in OPS over the full season, ninth in wRC+ over the last month, and tenth in wRC+ in the last two weeks. Any way you splice it, they have a well above-average offense.

Alex Cobb should give them troubles today, but the Giants bullpen behind him shouldn’t. Camilo Doval, the best reliever in the bullpen, has thrown over 30 pitches in the last two days. Logan Webb gave them seven strong innings two days ago, but yesterday was a bullpen day for the team. They used most of their better arms, and now they’ll have to piece it together in the later innings.

Unless Alex Cobb puts together some sort of incredible performance, the Braves should really dominate this one. I think the Braves have a clear advantage here. They have the better starter, offense, and bullpen and the only thing they are missing is the home-field advantage. That’s even better when taking a run line, as we are guaranteed nine innings of hitting.