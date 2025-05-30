Camilo Doval Is Leading Giants’ Standout Bullpen

The San Francisco Giants have quietly built one of the best relief corps in baseball. In the middle of an interesting season that’s had its share of highs and lows, the Giants’ bullpen has kept them afloat, and, at points, even carried them.

It’s not crazy to say that this bullpen is the reason for the team’s hot start, and if they can somehow sneak into the postseason, a big part of it will be because of this special group.

Leading the way has been Camilo Doval, who has completely reestablished himself as an anchor of the group. Randy Rodríguez, Tyler Rogers, and Erik Miller have been the other meaningful performers with solid contributions from Spencer Bivens, Kyle Harrison, and Hayden Birdsong as well.

To add to the fun, a once-elite bullpen arm in Jordan Hicks has rejoined the group after his experiment of becoming a starter officially ended. If he, as well as underperforming Ryan Walker, can rediscover their elite-reliever form, this group can really become special.