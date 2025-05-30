Camilo Doval Is Leading Giants’ Standout Bullpen
The San Francisco Giants have had the best bullpen in baseball thus far. Let's take a deeper look into who's leading the charge.
The San Francisco Giants have quietly built one of the best relief corps in baseball. In the middle of an interesting season that’s had its share of highs and lows, the Giants’ bullpen has kept them afloat, and, at points, even carried them.
It’s not crazy to say that this bullpen is the reason for the team’s hot start, and if they can somehow sneak into the postseason, a big part of it will be because of this special group.
Leading the way has been Camilo Doval, who has completely reestablished himself as an anchor of the group. Randy Rodríguez, Tyler Rogers, and Erik Miller have been the other meaningful performers with solid contributions from Spencer Bivens, Kyle Harrison, and Hayden Birdsong as well.
To add to the fun, a once-elite bullpen arm in Jordan Hicks has rejoined the group after his experiment of becoming a starter officially ended. If he, as well as underperforming Ryan Walker, can rediscover their elite-reliever form, this group can really become special.
Let’s take a deeper look at the core pieces making up the best bullpen in baseball.
All stats taken prior to play on May 29.
The Leaders of the Bullpen
Camilo Doval
After being an All-Star in 2023, Doval had an extremely disappointing 2024 season which saw him eventually losing the closer role. However, in 2025, he has seen a resurgence and was just renamed the closer for the club going forward.
In 25 games, Doval has allowed earned runs in just two of them. He’s throwing to the tune of a 1.16 ERA across 23.1 innings with five saves, which all came before he was even named the closer.
The most exciting part? Doval’s walks have plummeted, going from a 5.95 BB/9 in 2024 to a near career-best 3.09 this season.
Randy Rodríguez
Rodríguez has become one of the best-kept secrets in all of baseball this year. After a decent showing in 2024, Rodríguez has completely come into his own. In 24.2 innings of work, he’s allowed a mere two earned runs.
This has resulted in a jaw-dropping 0.73 ERA across his 23 outings. That’s good enough for the fourth-best mark among all qualified relievers in baseball. Rodríguez’s consistency and effectiveness have turned him into a legit back-end bullpen piece for the Giants moving forward.
Tyler Rogers
Rogers might not light up the radar guns, but he has been one of the more underrated relievers in baseball for years. Known for his funky submarine delivery, Rogers has continued to deliver high workload, low-ERA production that few can offer.
In 26 games so far this year, he’s allowed earned runs in only three of them, posting a dazzling 1.78 ERA. His complete opposition from guys like Doval, Rodriguez, and Erik Miller gives opposing hitters a confusing look and makes the Giants’ bullpen impossible to prepare for.
Erik Miller
The Giants’ only southpaw for the majority of the year has been solid in a slightly-reduced workload. Miller might be working in a smaller role compared to last season, but his impact has been huge. Across 18 innings and 21 appearances, he has pitched to a 1.50 ERA.
While his walk rate is elevated, Miller has continued to come through in big moments. The velocity has seen a slight tick up, with the average on his fastball rising from 96.9 mph in 2024 to 97.3 mph this season.
He’s also reintroduced a sinker that has an average velocity of 97.1 mph, which is significant for his arsenal. Almost more impressively, his slider has been nasty, with a Stuff+ score of 133.
Even though he’s the lone lefty of the group, Miller has been effective enough for it to almost not matter.
Hayden Birdsong
Birdsong was an integral piece of this group before recently moving into the starting rotation, where he spent his entire professional career before this year.
He impressed in spring training, leading to the front office keeping him on the roster in any way they could, which ended up being in the bullpen.
Settling in nicely as a long reliever, Birdsong posted a 2.31 ERA in just north of 23 innings. The numbers are impressive on their own, and the eye test was even better, with half of his earned runs in the bullpen coming in his last appearance before rejoining the rotation.
Closing Thoughts
This Giants bullpen has been the backbone of the team to start the year. Even with one lone lefty and a major underperformer in Ryan Walker, the group has been the best in MLB, pacing the sport in ERA (2.48).
Adding a flamethrower like Hicks to the stacked group of Doval, Rodriguez, Rogers, and Miller gives the Giants the type of arm barn that can get a team through October baseball.
If the Giants can find a path to the playoffs, their bullpen won’t only be a strength, it’ll be the engine that got them there.