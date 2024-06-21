MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, June 21, 2024

Against righties on the road this season, they rank 17th in OPS and 16th in wRC+. Against Carrasco in particular, the numbers are okay, could be better. Through 72 PA against the Blue Jays’ current roster, they are hitting .242 with a .350 xwOBA. Vladdy, Varsho, Jansen, Springer, Kiermaier, and Turner are a combined 13-60 (.216 AVG) in their careers against Carrasco. Carrasco should be able to make the proper adjustment and give us a decent outing.

All I’m asking for is a decent outing from Carrasco. Five innings, three runs. If he can give us that, the Guardians should roll here.

This season, the Guardians have a 109 wRC+ and a .718 OPS against right-handed pitching at home, much higher than the Jays. This offense is also heating up, and it did it against tough competition in the Mariners.

Since June began, the Guardians have a .794 OPS and 127 wRC+ against right-handers. That’s right in line with the Dodgers production in that time. This is a hot offense at home getting another crack at a Blue Jays bullpen game started by Yariel Rodriguez.

At first, I was intrigued by Rodriguez. We bet him over on strikeouts against the Padres, and it hit with ease. I looked to back him against the Royals, but thankfully, I didn’t; he got crushed quickly and hit the IL. His advanced numbers are terrible, rocking a 5.84 xERA, worse than Carrasco’s metrics this year. He’s returning from thoracic spine inflammation and hasn’t pitched since April 29th. I’m no doctor, but that sounds scary.

In his last rehab start, he threw 79 pitches but allowed two runs in three innings. He did strike out seven but allowed three walks. The Guardians don’t strike out; good luck.