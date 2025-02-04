Could Forgotten Top Prospect Contribute for the Giants in 2025?

If you were to check any of the San Francisco Giants prospect rankings from 2021 to 2023, you would find Marco Luciano at the top of every single one. For a three-year run, he was considered the future of the organization and the replacement for an organization icon in Brandon Crawford.

However, the Dominican ex-shortstop has struggled in his brief stints in the major leagues up to this point. With him now being moved off of shortstop, his future is murkier than ever.

Even with this type of uncertainty, his name was buzzing last weekend at the Giants’ FanFest event in San Jose. Will Luciano be able to carve out a significant role in San Francisco in 2025?

Tough Transition

Luciano’s major league career has gotten off to a rocky start. In 126 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is slashing just .217/.286/.304 with zero home runs and three RBIs.