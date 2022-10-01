Seattle Mariners End 20-Year Playoff Drought, Clinch Wild Card Spot

Finding a Face of the Franchise

While there are a lot of new members of the Mariners that weren’t on this roster last season, the one that has made the biggest impact is their highly-touted rookie, Julio Rodriguez. Seattle proved they were going for it this year when they allowed J-Rod to break camp with the big league club out of spring training and he has delivered on that confidence in him.

The learning curve was certainly steep for Rodriguez, who had an abysmal start to the season where he hit just .205/.284/.260, with no home runs and a 62 wRC+. Everything changed though when the calendar shifted to May, as Rodriguez began to blaze the trail for a Rookie of the Year campaign.

Since May 1st, Rodriguez is hitting .293/.353/.543, with 27 home runs, 72 runs scored, 67 RBIs and a 158 wRC+. He is leading all rookies in home runs, wRC+ and fWAR, while being in the top-three of pretty much every other major statistical category.

With Rodriguez, the Mariners have a cornerstone they can build around for next decade plus, which they ensured when they signed him to a 14-year-old contract extension.

Building a Lineup Around J-Rod

The Seattle Mariners needed to improve their lineup going into this season and they attempted to do so by trading for 2021 All-Star Jesse Winker. Winker was supposed to be a force in the middle of the lineup for Seattle, but it was the other guy that they got in the trade who has really filled that void.

Eugenio Suarez went from trade afterthought to the biggest run producer in the lineup in his first season Seattle. Suarez leads the team with 31 home runs and 85 RBIs and has the second-highest fWAR among the position players to J-Rod at 4.5.