Season Predictions Based on MLB Opening Day Overreactions

Anticipation, joy, optimism fill the air as Opening Day approaches. You are locked in for Game 1…of 162. That never stops us from drawing conclusions. Dreaming about the one game sample size perhaps becoming the standard for the season. Good or bad, usually emotionally-driven, we all overact to Opening Day.

So let’s have some fun with it. My overreactions to the first Opening Day in an era of baseball with a “shot clock”.

Dylan Cease and Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young Race Comes Down to a Final Start

Two of the most talented pitchers in the American League showed out on Opening Day. Cease went 6 1/3 innings of two-hit, one-run ball while striking out 10. Cole set a Yankees record for most strike outs on Opening Day with 11.

Dylan Cease has been absolutely gross against the reigning champs tonight! pic.twitter.com/4SPUONxzlZ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 31, 2023

Both teams are in the race late in the year and everyone is talking about which arm wins the Cy Young. Even Steven A. Smith is being forced to talk about it. The last series of the season Cease gets the Padres and Cole gets the Royals. Cole edges out Cease thanks to Kansas City’s inability to hit a baseabll.