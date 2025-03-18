Observations From San Diego Padres Camp: Darvish, Opening Day, Pitching Competition

Whoever started on Opening Day would be followed by the other it seems, especially with fellow starter Yu Darvish suffering from “general fatigue,” leaving his status for the opening of the season up in the air (more about that in a moment).

It sets up an internal competition among the starters, with Darvish and Nick Pivetta factoring in as well as what could be a very stiff foursome for the Padres. That competition, King said, is an important part of San Diego’s clubhouse chemistry.

“It’s such good competition. After every game, every start, we’re going over everything that we could have done better,” King said. “Last year, Joe Musgrove would come sit next to me after a bad outing, and I respected it, because normally you’re like, ‘I don’t want to talk to that guy. I’ll let him cool down.’ Joe let me get everything off my chest, and then also told me what I could have done better, and things that he saw in terms of sequences or mechanics or whatever it is. The next time out, when I do it, he’s so happy for me making that adjustment.

“And it’s the same thing with Dylan, Darvish, and it’s going to be the same thing with Pivetta and whoever our five is. I think that we have each other’s backs, and it’s something that we like love about each other. We know that it’s going to take all of us to win, especially to get to the playoffs after 162 [games], and then I always say pitch and win championships in the playoffs. We’re going to push ourselves to be the best we can be, and I have nothing but respect for everybody else in that rotation.”

Imagining Opening Day at Petco Park

Now that King knows he will be the Opening Day starter, he can start preparing for what will likely be a party-like atmosphere inside Petco Park.

After being acquired by the Padres from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto deal before the 2024 season, King has already seen plenty of electric atmospheres in San Diego, including the Padres’ push for the postseason and starting Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series against the same Braves he will face on Opening Day.