10 Overreactions From Early in the 2024 MLB Season

Every year, baseball writers tell themselves they aren’t going to draw any sweeping conclusions based on less than a week of action. But let’s be real, people want instant analysis, and there’s a way to do it without being silly.

None of the overreactions in this article are based solely on the first handful of games each team has played in 2024. Instead, here are 10 preseason predictions that have gained a bit of extra juice based on the start of this season.

1. The Dodgers Could Win 110 Games

There’s a slightly larger sample size to work with here than for most other teams because the Dodgers opened the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea, splitting a two-game series with the Padres. Then, they returned home to host the Cardinals on opening weekend and took three out of four games from St. Louis.

Mookie Betts is off to a torrid start, which we’ll get into more extensively in a minute. And you don’t need a reminder of the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.