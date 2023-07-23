Scott Rolen: The Man Behind the Golden Gloves

Once again, Scott Rolen showed his compassion for my son. After learning of Tyler’s relapse, Scott said to his attorney, “Just tell me where to go and when to be there.” Scott had just a few days available before he was due to report to Spring Training, but he still visited my son, this time at our house!

It was amazing to watch this massive baseball player show such sweet tenderness and concern for my son. Tyler showed Scott his room and then they played MLB Slugfest on PlayStation 2, where Tyler crushed Scott. It was just a couple of buddies jostling and bantering over a video game!

It was amazing to me that this famous baseball player would take the time to care about my child. It would have been easy for Scott to meet Tyler one time and end the relationship there, but that is not Scott’s style. He was present, entering into the pain of my son’s suffering.

It took until the end of Tyler’s third phase of chemotherapy to achieve full remission again on May 10, 2004. Tyler had a week off before beginning his radiation/chemotherapy regimen to prepare for his bone marrow transplant and long stay in the hospital.

When I asked Tyler what he would like to do before his “freedom” was over for a while, he said he would like to go to a St. Louis Cardinals game. On May 16, 2004, Tyler got to do just that, thanks to Scott Rolen. For the third time in a year, Tyler went onto the Busch Stadium field to watch the Cardinals warm up for a game. Scott spent time with Tyler in the Cardinals’ dugout and Tyler spent his last day of “freedom” exactly how he had hoped. On May 17, 2004, Tyler began his radiation therapy and on May 25, 2004 he received his bone marrow transplant.

Tyler’s new bone marrow engrafted quickly and we hoped for a healthy new life for Tyler. Unfortunately, on September 25, 2004, our world was rocked again, when bloodwork showed that Tyler’s cancer had returned.