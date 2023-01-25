The Scott Rolen Hall of Fame Cap Debate Begins

After five years of coming up short, Scott Rolen finally got the call to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His candidacy was the subject of much debate from the moment he appeared on the ballot. Despite his seven All-Star Games, eight Gold Gloves, and 70 career bWAR, Rolen received just 10.2% of the vote in his first year of eligibility. Until now, no player had ever made the Hall after receiving such little support in his first appearance on the ballot.

For the last six offseasons, the baseball world has had a spirited debate over the merits of Rolen’s candidacy. Every year, more and more members of the BBWAA joined the cause. At long last, the discussion is over – or, at the very least, the issue is moot. Yet when the baseball gods close one debate, they open up another. Rolen is a Hall of Famer, but which team’s cap will he wear on his plaque?

Rolen played for four teams during his 17-year career: the Phillies, the Cardinals, the Blue Jays, and the Reds. He played well for the Blue Jays but didn’t stay in Canada very long. He was solid for the Reds, too, especially in 2010, but his final two years in Cincinnati marked a sharp decline and the end of his playing days. Thus, his Hall of Fame plaque should bear the insignia of either the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals. Which will it be?

The Case for the Phillies

Rolen played in Philadelphia longer than any other city, suiting up in Phillies pinstripes for 844 games over seven seasons. His numbers were nearly identical with both the Phillies and the Cardinals, but his longer tenure in Philadelphia allowed him to rack up more WAR in the City of Brotherly Love. He posted a 126 OPS+ and 29.2 bWAR for the Phillies and a 127 OPS+ with 25.9 bWAR for the Cardinals.