Carlos Correa Lands with Twins on Six-Year, $200 Million Deal

The Carlos Correa saga has finally come to a close, assuming the Minnesota Twins don’t become the third team to have a problem with his physical.

That should not be an issue though, as all reports indicate that Correa will in fact remain with the Twins and on a contract that guarantees him over $100 million less than the first two contracts he signed this offseason.

Carlos Correa is headed back to the Twins. And with early indications that Minnesota is comfortable with his right leg, this time it looks like it's for real.



News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: https://t.co/EIISV2MDYw — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

Correa’s new contract is a six-year deal, worth $200 million, with vesting options that could take the total value of the contract to $270 million. The Giants had previously agreed to sign Correa to a 13-year, $350 million contract before having an issue with the physical, before the Mets agreed to pay him $315 million over a 12-year pact.

At the end of the day, the ankle issue that concerned teams significantly hampered his value, as he lands on a contract half as long as those initial deals. With that said, if Correa stays healthy this can still work out fine for him.