Sammy Sosa makes long-awaited return at Cubs Convention

It was a yearly occurrence at the Cubs Convention that a chant would break out whenever Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts took the stage: “Sammy! Sammy! Sammy!”

That, of course, refers to former slugger Sammy Sosa, who gave fans some of the best moments of the last 30 years of Cubs baseball but who had also been away from the organization, in any capacity, for two decades.

But last month, Sosa released a statement apologizing (vaguely) for what happened all those years ago, saying in part, “There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”

Ricketts has been asked about Sosa at essentially every Cubs Convention for years, and he always made his stance clear. In 2018, for example, he said he believed players from Sosa’s era (i.e. the Steroid Era) “owe us a little bit of honesty, too, and I kind of feel like the only way to turn the page is to just put everything on the table.”