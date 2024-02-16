Ranking the Primary Logos of the Chicago Cubs

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks.

Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We’ve taken a look at teams like the Orioles, Brewers, Astros, Angels, and most recently the Mariners. We continue with one of the oldest franchises whose current logo has been a staple of the sport but is just one of many in their long history.

5. Bear with a Game Face (1941-45)

Not sure about you, but I’d be pretty intimidated if I’m playing against the Cubs with this being the image that represents them. It’s unclear if this or a variation on the logo we know now was the actual primary image used by the team back then. But what would you tell this bear?