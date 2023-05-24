Christopher Morel Has the Makings of a Fan Favorite in Chicago

Who’s your teams favorite player? Go ahead, think of who it is. Now, what makes them your favorite player? Answers vary from the home run hitter, speed demon, to do everything utility guy. Maybe the player is a great clubhouse presence or a high effort guy who is always going 110%.

Christopher Morel is all of that and more.

Morel caught the eyes of Cubs fans in 2022, when the rookie launched 16 home runs and stole 10 bags during a season where there was not much to cheer about. We saw glimpses of the electric, fun player with struggles that held him from being a shoo in to the Opening Day roster.

Although he ranked somewhere between 10-20 in the team’s prospect rankings, Morel was somewhat of an unknown to the baseball world. If you did not know about Morel last season, you certainly do now.