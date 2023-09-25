Remembering the 1998 Home Run Race: A Long Ball Tall Tale

In the time that passed after this home run record chase for the ages, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s reputations became tarnished. The incredible stats each put up that season aren’t removed from the record books. There are no asterisks. There doesn’t need to be any.

What transpired 25 years ago, in many ways, was and remains unbelievable.

McGwire, at age 34, came into 1998 an established slugger, having set the rookie mark for homers and blasting over 300 as a member of the Oakland A’s. Traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in July ‘97, McGwire finished that year with 58. It gave the public good reason to feel he was a prime candidate to surpass the single-season home run record set by the New York Yankees’ Roger Maris: 61 in 1961.

The other likely contender was Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle’s superstar outfielder very much in the prime of his career.

Baseball’s climate in the 1990s lent itself to power hitters. From 1978 through 1993, there was a grand total of two players who hit more than 50 home runs. In 1996 and 1997 alone, there were four. The top 10 each year had at least 40.

Little did we know the real reason ultimately would be the era by which it’s now referred. But this, plus multiple expansion teams thinning the quality of pitching and smaller ballparks, added to the belief that one of the most hallowed records was ready to fall.