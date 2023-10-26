Oakland Athletics Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Need: Prioritize young arms and sign one veteran, especially if Blackburn is moved.

Coming into the 2023 season, there was enough talent and prospect pedigree to at least be intrigued. Miller, Waldichuk, and Muller were well-regarded prospects with a reasonable belief that they could develop into plus starters. However, injury and underperformance derailed those beliefs early on. Miller flashed and showed the highest ceiling while an electric fastball and bulldog mentality. Waldichuk had his moments, and Muller fell well short of expectations.

Paul Blackburn and JP Sears were fairly consistent and have proven themselves to be big league arms. If both stick around they can help round out a rotation that currently lacks that ace it needs. I think Blackburn could be moved during the winter, even if the return is light. He’s a good enough fifth starter under team control through 2025.

I have always been under the impression Medina would shift to the bullpen, but he might not be the only one to do so. Oakland saw a small sample of Joe Boyle, who was acquired from Cincinnati at the deadline, and impressed. The book on Boyle is simple; 100 mph fastball with control issues. Giving him a large portion of starts in 2024, along with Tarnok, Miller, Sears, Waldichuk, and a cheap veteran looks like the most likely path.

Hoglund, Ginn, and Cusick all have had their own injury issues but surely one of them can be healthy enough to position themselves for innings. The name to keep an eye on is Jack Perkins. I liked what I saw from him in High-A and the competition in front of him is far from cemented.

Bullpen

Current Options: Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez, Adrian Martinez, Lucas Erceg, Sean Newcomb, Richard Loevlady, Hogan Harris, Anthony Kay others