Five Things the Royals Have To Do To Remain Postseason Contenders

The Kansas City Royals just enjoyed one of the best improvements from one season to the next in recent memory.

After posting MLB’s second-worst record at 56-106 in 2023, the Royals pulled off a 30-win turnaround to finish the 2024 regular season with an 86-76 record and earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since they won it all in 2015.

They accelerated the timeline of their rebuild thanks to an MVP-caliber season from their freshly extended superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., All-Star seasons from both their captain Salvador Perez and their ace Cole Ragans, a surprise career year from veteran Seth Lugo, and overall solid contributions across the board from the majority of their active roster.

But if Kansas City wants to continue to build upon this rapid ascension up the American League standings and remain in the postseason mix in 2025, there are definitely improvements that need to be made.