Ronny Mauricio Has Been the Mets’ Greatest Surprise as of Late
A former top prospect, Ronny Mauricio is finally putting things together and becoming a serious contributor for the Mets
Nearly two months ago, we detailed the plethora of infielders that the New York Mets have at their disposal.
Tucked in the bottom of that piece was Ronny Mauricio, a 24-year-old switch-hitting slugger, who at the time had recently been called up after a lengthy rehab from a torn ACL. After an up-and-down start to his 2025 stint with the big league club, Mauricio appears to be a future piece for the team.
Mauricio was signed out of the Dominican Republic back in 2017, and quickly became one of the Mets’ best prospects. According to Baseball Prospectus, Mauricio was ranked as highly as 42nd in the game before the 2021 season. 2023 was his best season, as he hit 23 home runs in Triple-A Syracuse and stole 24 bases. With an .852 OPS, he earned a promotion to Queens, and socked a 117-mph double in his first big league at bat.
Mauricio’s 26-game stretch towards the end of the ‘23 season allowed him to show his potential, but also his flaws. He stole seven bases without being caught, but posted just a .643 OPS.
As an intriguing piece to New York’s future, Mauricio was dealt a major blow that winter, as he tore his ACL while playing in the Dominican Republic. The injury knocked him out for the entire 2024 season, before a setback and another surgery forced his time on the sidelines to stretch into the beginning of 2025.
Mauricio tore up Syracuse during his 2025 rehab stint, going 17-for-33 in nine games. He was called up to join the club in Los Angeles after Mark Vientos strained his hamstring.
Manager Carlos Mendoza said of Mauricio’s call-up, “We don’t want him to be the savior.”
Despite not being relied on to be a savior, he has become part of the solution at the bottom of the Mets lineup.
Stats and rankings taken prior to play on July 28.
Mauricio’s 2025 Season
Look at the season-long averages for Ronny Mauricio, and you are seeing a player who is truly holding his own against MLB pitching. Mauricio is hitting .252/.320/.441 with an OPS of .761 and a 118 OPS+. However, across his first 16 games in the majors this season, he hit just .185 with a .575 OPS.
Since June 24, Mauricio’s season has turned around. In 57 at-bats since, his average lies at .316, while he is reaching base at a nearly 40% clip. He also has four doubles, three home runs, and a .934 OPS.
In that same window, Mark Vientos is hitting .214 after returning from his own IL stint, while Tyrone Taylor is hitting just .111. In a lineup that has struggled mightily this season in terms of getting production from the bottom of the order, it is Mauricio who is helping lengthen the starting nine.
Since the All-Star break, the Mets’ big hitters have scuffled. Pete Alonso is 4-for-34, Francisco Lindor is 6-for-41, and Juan Soto is 5-for-33.
Nonetheless, the Mets have won seven of nine out of the midseason intermission, including seven in a row, prior to a loss last night. A big piece of the recent winning ways is signs of life from the bottom of the order. In a 5-3 win over San Francisco on Sunday, the top four hitters in New York’s lineup went a combined 2-for-19. Meanwhile, the bottom five lineup spots went 10-for-18.
Leading this charge was, you guessed it, Ronny Mauricio, who out of the nine-spot went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, and a game-tying home run into McCovey Cove off 2025 All-Star Randy Rodriguez. During the Mets’ winning streak, Mauricio is 6-for-10.
Even with his miserable 0-for-11 start, Mauricio ranks sixth on the team in wRC+, ahead of Lindor. Since June 24, he is third on the Mets among players with at least 20 plate appearances.
All the while, he is playing strong defense at the hot corner and is capable of helping out at second base as well. Mauricio is making up for lost time and suddenly looks like a player who could become a big part of the Mets’ future.
At the same time, the Mets are looking to win the World Series this year, and with the trade deadline looming, you never know what the future holds for Mauricio.
Trade chip or future piece?
There is no denying that at some point, the Mets will have to break up their glut of young infielders. With Lindor manning shortstop and Alonso the first baseman (at least until the offseason), that leaves Mauricio, Vientos, Brett Baty, and Luisangel Acuña to fight for two spots, while Jeff McNeil’s bat will also end up in the lineup more often than not.
Of the four youngsters, Mauricio likely provides the highest upside. His calling card is his power, which consistently produces high exit velocities.
By no means is he a finished product as a hitter (as evident by his 37.8% chase rate, 26.2% strikeout rate), but his upside is undeniable. His six-foot, four-inch frame produces tremendous power, shown by a 90.8 mph average exit velocity. His arm strength ranks in the 80th percentile, with his throws across the diamond averaging nearly 90 mph.
Without a doubt, Mauricio has the tools to be one of the best players in the league.
The potential, along with the defensive ability, makes Mauricio an intriguing piece for the Mets to keep. On the flip side, that also draws attention from opposing front offices.
Vientos’ struggles are not limited to this recent stretch. His play this year is a far cry from last season, when he was a breakout star for the Mets in both the regular season and playoffs. In 2025, he has produced just a .638 OPS, which has definitely knocked down much of his value.
Baty has solidified his everyday role with stellar play defensively, as well as an above-average bat. Meanwhile, Acuña is looking more and more like a pinch runner and defensive replacement-type player than a serious contributor.
Quietly, Mauricio has become the fix to the Mets’ infield questions.
With the deadline looming, the Mets should be hesitant to move Mauricio. His play in recent weeks has not only been a pleasant surprise, but it also shows his ability to stick at the big-league level and contribute to a team with World Series aspirations.