Ronny Mauricio Has Been the Mets’ Greatest Surprise as of Late

Nearly two months ago, we detailed the plethora of infielders that the New York Mets have at their disposal.

Tucked in the bottom of that piece was Ronny Mauricio, a 24-year-old switch-hitting slugger, who at the time had recently been called up after a lengthy rehab from a torn ACL. After an up-and-down start to his 2025 stint with the big league club, Mauricio appears to be a future piece for the team.

Mauricio was signed out of the Dominican Republic back in 2017, and quickly became one of the Mets’ best prospects. According to Baseball Prospectus, Mauricio was ranked as highly as 42nd in the game before the 2021 season. 2023 was his best season, as he hit 23 home runs in Triple-A Syracuse and stole 24 bases. With an .852 OPS, he earned a promotion to Queens, and socked a 117-mph double in his first big league at bat.

Mauricio’s 26-game stretch towards the end of the ‘23 season allowed him to show his potential, but also his flaws. He stole seven bases without being caught, but posted just a .643 OPS.