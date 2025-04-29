Rockies Notebook: Middle Infield Shortage, Injury and Youth Movement Updates

DENVER, Colo. –– The Colorado Rockies weren’t expected to contend for a postseason spot in 2025. Not even the most dedicated of fans had them finishing higher than last in the National League West.

However, no one could have imagined they would challenge for the Modern Era (since 1901) record of 121 losses set by the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

With a seven-game losing streak and a 4-25 (.138) record following Monday’s 6-3 loss to Atlanta, Colorado is pacing for 139 losses. You’d have to go all the way back to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (20-134) — who traded away their best players to the owners’ other team, the St. Louis Browns — to find a club with a worse winning percentage (.130).

Much of the cause for this exceptional downturn has comes down to three factors so far: lack of middle infield depth, injuries and the typical struggles of young players when they reach the Majors.