Sunday MLB Best Bets, April 27 MLB Picks Today

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals @ 1:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Mets: Tylor Megill (1.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in 24.2 Innings)

Nationals: Mitchell Parker (1.39 ERA, 0.93 WHIP in 32.1 Innings)

The Mets look vulnerable right now, and I want to take advantage with a scrappy Nationals team at home. Parker has excelled at Nationals Park, and Megill has his issues on the road. This entire Mets team has not performed on the road, especially offensively. Against a division rival at home, the Nationals can win the series, and I’m betting on them to do just that.

Megill has gotten off to a roaring start, and I view his development as real progress towards a front-line starter. His current 3.48 SIERA is a target for his ERA. I think when the season is all said and done, he will have pitched to an ERA in the mid-threes with plenty of strikeouts.

However, he won’t have a 1.09 ERA for long. When you have a walk rate over 10% and a Hard-Hit rate that sits in the 24th percentile, a lot of luck is thrown in there. For example, he hasn’t allowed a home run yet, a feat that is unlikely to last.

Megill faced the Nationals twice last season, pitching to a 3.27 ERA. He dominated them at Citi Field, throwing a six-inning shutout with only two hits allowed. At Nationals Park, he got crushed for five runs (four earned) over five innings. This has been a growing trend for Megill; he loves pitching at Citi Field much more than he does on the road.

He hasn’t allowed a run at home yet this year, and last year, his ERA on the road was 4.80 with a 4.97 ERA during the day. At home, he pitched to a 3.56 ERA and a 3.15 ERA at night. His career ERA is 5.37 on the road compared to a 3.53 ERA at home. Fading Megill on the road has been a profitable endeavor.

The Nationals still have a great offense at home against righties. Clay Holmes gave them the business, but they got to Senga, and I think Megill is in for a similar fate. The Nationals have the sixth-best OPS at home against righties at .806 with a 125 wRC+. This is a top ten offense in this specific spot right now. Especially with CJ Abrams back, this is a sneaky good offense with Dylan Crews heating up.