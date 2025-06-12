Internal and External Options for Replacing Jackson Jobe

For the most part, everything has gone the Tigers’ way this season. Role players have stepped in, Spencer Torkelson has found his footing, and Detroit’s success has once again given life to a Comerica crowd that has been begging for good baseball.

However, the Tigers did receive significant injury news on Wednesday when the club announced that rookie and top prospect Jackson Jobe would require Tommy John surgery not only ending his 2025 campaign but the majority of 2026.

Losing Jobe is a gut punch, but replacing his production (4.22 ERA, 5.12 FIP) is very possible. The bigger problem is Jobe losing development time especially after injury cut short his innings in the minors.

Detroit has a number of internal options they could turn to, but acquiring another starter suddenly moves from priority number three or four to higher on the list. The Tigers now have roughly a month and a half for “auditions” before the deadline forces their decision to add to the rotation or not.