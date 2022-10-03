Remembering the ’82 Brewers 40 Years Later

In conversation with Don Sutton, I asked the Hall of Fame pitcher about the best team he played on. His answer came without hesitation. Even playing for the team for just a few months, there was enough time to convince him. It was the team that four decades ago ended a game shy of the World Series title, with a roster filled with four others who would end up in Cooperstown.

The 1982 Milwaukee Brewers, then part of the American League, won the first pennant in franchise history and the first for the city since the Braves back in the 1950s. They did so mainly on the strength of its offense—leading the majors in runs scored, homers, RBIs, slugging percentage, OPS, and extra-base hits.

Milwaukee’s lineup earned itself the nickname “Harvey’s Wallbangers”—a nod to Harvey Kuenn, who managed the Brewers to their most memorable season ever. It was near impossible to find an easy out in the order.

Most Valuable Player Robin Yount became the first American League shortstop to lead in slugging, while also being first in hits, doubles, and total bases, on top of hitting 29 homers and driving in 114 with an OPS+ of 166. Paul Molitor had an on-base percentage of .366 and was the beneficiary of the potent bats behind him. He scored 136 runs—not just the most the AL that year but the most in the AL since 1949.