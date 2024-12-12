Day Three Roundup from the 2024 Winter Meetings in Dallas, TX

Crochet is under team control through the 2026 campaign, which meant the Red Sox needed to pay up in order to have a top-of-the-rotation arm as a part of their plans for the next two seasons.

So what do we think of the trade?

PATRICK LYONS: This time last year, Crochet was a reliever who made 13 appearances following his return from Tommy John surgery. Coupled with the fact that he could be gone in free agency 24 months from now, this move comes with a lot of risk on the part of the Red Sox.

One of the biggest elements of Crochet’s appeal is his projected $2.9 million salary for 2025. Before breaking out as a starting pitcher and All-Star this season, his work as a relief pitcher kept down his earning power through his first year of arbitration. He’ll be underpaid in 2026 as well, regardless of how well he performs this upcoming year.

For Boston to really win their end of this trade, they’ll need to sign the 25-year-old to an extension that gives him more guaranteed money these next two years and pays him well for another four to five years.

If they can’t come to an agreement on that, Crochet could enter the open market ahead of 2027, receive an even more lucrative deal and possibly leave the Red Sox stranded by signing with another club.