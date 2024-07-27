The Rays Are Showing Their Hand as Aggressive Sellers

When the Tampa Bay Rays stepped onto the field on Thursday night in Toronto, no one quite knew what direction they’d take with the trade deadline just days away.

Sure, they had traded starter Aaron Civale earlier in the month, as well as right-handed reliever Phil Maton a few days later, but considering Civale’s 5.07 ERA in 2024 and Maton’s -0.6 fWAR out of the bullpen, those moves didn’t give off an all-in seller vibe.

It seemed as though the Rays were trimming a bit of fat while still leaving the door open to contend in 2024.

So, after a dominant 13-0 win over the Blue Jays moved the Rays to just four games out of the final American League Wild Card spot, the door to contention was certainly still open.