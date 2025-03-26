Ranking the Top 5 Outfields in MLB for 2025
There are plenty of absolutely loaded outfields across Major League Baseball. Let's take a look at the top five heading into 2025.
Several teams across the league boast outfield groups stacked with talent. With seasoned veterans to young stars, a few teams stand out with outfields that fall into a truly elite category.
However, there are also teams that are one breakout away from catapulting into the top five outfields in the game. Thanks to an intriguing mix of talent and potential, they stand on the cusp of greatness.
Here, we take a look at the top five outfields heading into the 2025 campaign, as well as a few honorable mentions to keep an eye on.
Honorable Mentions
Texas Rangers
The Rangers have an outfield that is anchored by rising star Wyatt Langford. Though his rookie campaign was slightly underwhelming, his late-season efforts turned heads. In the month of September, he hit .300 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.
Langford is supported by Adolis García and Leody Taveras, and the Rangers will hope that Evan Carter soon forces his way back to the majors and the starting lineup. Carter is entering 2025 with something to prove. Seen as an outfielder of the future, he is looking to avoid ending up as a glorified platoon option.
Meanwhile, García is hoping to rediscover his 2023 form, when he mashed 39 home runs. He struggled in 2024, posting -0.2 fWAR. However, if he can tap into the raw power again, this outfield could vault into the top five quickly.
Taveras is also looking to bounce back to his 2023 form, though he might just be keeping center field warm until Carter is ready to take it from him.
Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez remains the focal point of Seattle’s outfield heading into 2025. The 2022 Rookie of the Year just capped off his third straight 20/20 season. While it was his worst season to date, in terms of fWAR, he still posted a 116 wRC+, indicating above-average offensive production. If J-Rod can return to 6-WAR form, he can catapult this offense to new heights.
One of the newer Mariners, Randy Arozarena, adds a good amount of intrigue to this outfield mix. Acquired in a trade last season, Arozarena is coming off his worst full season in the big leagues. Despite that, he managed to blast 20 home runs. With previous seasons with a wRC+ of around 125, he has the capability to be a well-above-average bat.
Victor Robles might be the most surprising member of this group. Long seen as a defense-first outfielder with a poor bat, Robles played arguably the best season of his career in 2024. He posted 3.1 fWAR and slashed an impressive .307/.381/.433
5. Atlanta Braves
The Braves drastically improved their outfield when they signed free agent Jurickson Profar this offseason. He enjoyed a career year in 2024, finally living up to the hype of being the former number one prospect in all of baseball.
He posted a career-best 4.3 fWAR, coasting past his previous career high of 2.2 from all the way back in 2018. He also launched a career-high 24 home runs and tallied 85 RBIs, all while taking a massive leap in terms of average exit velocity, jumping from 86.5 to 91.1. A jump like that is a sign of a real adjustment and not just a fluke season.
Michael Harris II is another key piece of Atlanta’s outfield. The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year is looking to bounce back after a 2024 campaign that was riddled by injury. This affected his performance and caused him to post the worst numbers of his young career.
Harris is still one of the most athletic and toolsy young players in the league and is looking to return to his 2022-’23 form this year.
Jarred Kelenic is the final piece of this puzzle – for now. While he’s yet to fully figure it out at the big league level, he still possesses upside. With that said, he’s only keeping right field warm until 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is ready to return from the injured list. Acuña is still recovering from a torn ACL, but at full strength, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the sport.
4. New York Yankees
It may be hard to believe, but even after losing Juan Soto, the Yankees still have one of the best outfields in the sport. Most of that is thanks to the trade acquisition of Cody Bellinger and the continued dominance of Aaron Judge.
Bellinger isn’t the MVP-caliber slugger he once was, but he still serves as a productive bat. In 2024, he posted 2.2 fWAR while slashing .266/.325/.426. If he can come closer to his 2023 form, the Yankees outfield could enter the conversation for top three in the league.
On the other hand, Judge, the best hitter in baseball, is coming off his second MVP and fourth Silver Slugger season. In 2024, he put up a ridiculous 1.159 OPS and 218 wRC+, while launching 58 home runs. To add to that, he posted the lowest strikeout rate of his career. Judge alone boosts this outfield into the top five, regardless of who it is surrounding him.
Lastly, Jasson Domínguez rounds out this outfield, who goes into 2025 as the number 18 prospect in baseball, according to our own Aram Leighton’s Top 100 Prospects list. After putting up some monster numbers throughout the minor leagues, he could be the key to pushing this outfield over the top.
3. New York Mets
Juan Soto is the entire story for the Mets, who made the splash of the offseason signing one of the best free agents of all time to a 15-year, $765 million contract. One of the most feared and consistent hitters of this decade, Soto is coming off of his best season yet, in which he posted 8.1 fWAR and helped the Yankees reach the World Series.
With elite levels of discipline, power, and durability, Soto brings a level of offensive production that few players can match. He is joined by Brandon Nimmo, who had another solid season in 2024.
Nimmo hit 23 home runs, which was only one short of his career high. That said, his overall performance (2.7 fWAR) was a step back from where it has been in previous years. If he can play at a 4.0-fWAR level once again, this outfield will be even more dangerous.
Jose Siri will serve as the starting center fielder. Even though he hit a mere .187 last year, he offers interesting power upside and good defense in center. He is by far the runt of this litter offensively, but his glove adds critical value, as Soto is awful defensively.
The Mets also feature some of the best outfield depth in baseball in the form of Starling Marte and Jesse Winker. Both are above-average bench pieces who will see time at DH as well.
2. San Diego Padres
Even with a bit of a question mark in left field, the Padres’ outfield is still stacked.
Jackson Merrill will go into his second season as the Padres’ center fielder after an incredible rookie campaign in 2024. He posted a 130 wRC+ and .826 OPS while launching 24 home runs, which was more than he hit at any stop in the minors. Merrill’s breakout earned him 5.3 fWAR and secured him as one of the league’s great young talents.
Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to right field and is looking to reinsert himself into the Most Valuable Player conversation. In 2024, he posted 3.2 fWAR, which for a once-thought-to-be perennial MVP candidate, seemed disappointing. Padres fans are hoping he can take a step towards his 2021 form and boost this offense to a whole new level in 2025.
Jason Heyward will play left in what will be his age-35 season. Though he struggled in 2024 with a weak .211/.288/.412 slash line, he was excellent in his 2023 campaign with the Dodgers, posting 2.3 fWAR in 124 games. If he can reach that level again, the Padres could be looking at the number one spot on this list by the All-Star break.
1. Chicago Cubs
The Cubs boast the best outfield in the league after their massive trade for Kyle Tucker. One of the best (and most underrated) outfielders in the league, Tucker is in his prime. Despite only playing 78 games in 2024, he somehow managed to post 4.2 fWAR.
Tucker has recorded four straight seasons of at least 4.0 WAR, two 30-homer years, and two 100+ RBI campaigns. He is also coming off the highest walk rate of his career, adding even more value to an already elite offensive profile.
Ian Happ continues to be one of baseball’s most underrated players. He matched his career high in home runs last season with 25, drove in a career-best 86 RBIs, and stole 13 bags. That type of production led to a 3.6 fWAR season, his third straight of at least 3.0 fWAR.
Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds out this group and may be one of the biggest X-factors in baseball. While his offense has not fully arrived in the big leagues, he still managed to post 2.7 fWAR in 2024, largely thanks to his elite defense.
PCA recorded 14 Outs Above Average (OAA) and 11 Defensive Runs Saves (DRS) in 123 games. With impressive minor league numbers on offense, he has some of the best tools of any young player in the game. If he can take a step forward with the stick, a 4.0+ WAR season is well within reach.
Wrapping It Up
Heading into 2024, there is no shortage of outfield talent across the league, thanks to established superstars and rising phenoms. Whether it’s Soto’s arrival in Queens, Merrill’s emergence in San Diego, or Tucker’s stop in Chicago, these five units are absolutely loaded with talent.
Ultimately, these rankings show where things stand going into 2025. However, baseball is a game of surprises. With this many high-upside players and changing team dynamics, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a different order come July. One thing is for sure: Outfield play is going to be electric this season and for years to come.