Ranking the Top 5 Outfields in MLB for 2025

Langford is supported by Adolis García and Leody Taveras, and the Rangers will hope that Evan Carter soon forces his way back to the majors and the starting lineup. Carter is entering 2025 with something to prove. Seen as an outfielder of the future, he is looking to avoid ending up as a glorified platoon option.

Meanwhile, García is hoping to rediscover his 2023 form, when he mashed 39 home runs. He struggled in 2024, posting -0.2 fWAR. However, if he can tap into the raw power again, this outfield could vault into the top five quickly.

Taveras is also looking to bounce back to his 2023 form, though he might just be keeping center field warm until Carter is ready to take it from him.

Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez remains the focal point of Seattle’s outfield heading into 2025. The 2022 Rookie of the Year just capped off his third straight 20/20 season. While it was his worst season to date, in terms of fWAR, he still posted a 116 wRC+, indicating above-average offensive production. If J-Rod can return to 6-WAR form, he can catapult this offense to new heights.

One of the newer Mariners, Randy Arozarena, adds a good amount of intrigue to this outfield mix. Acquired in a trade last season, Arozarena is coming off his worst full season in the big leagues. Despite that, he managed to blast 20 home runs. With previous seasons with a wRC+ of around 125, he has the capability to be a well-above-average bat.

Victor Robles might be the most surprising member of this group. Long seen as a defense-first outfielder with a poor bat, Robles played arguably the best season of his career in 2024. He posted 3.1 fWAR and slashed an impressive .307/.381/.433