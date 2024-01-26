Ranking the Primary Logos of the Milwaukee Brewers

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks.

Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We last ranked the Angels logos, now we’ll get into the franchise that began in Seattle and quickly transferred to Wisconsin. Unlike what we did with the Houston Astros (who began as the Colt 45s), we’ll consider the original team’s look. And with that, we start with the first franchise logo.

5. Pilots Pilot (1969)

It would be a disservice to recognize the single season of existence for the Seattle Pilots. Fortunately, after Bud Selig packed up the franchise so hastily and transferred to his home state, the city was rewarded with the Mariners less than a decade later.