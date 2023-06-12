Ranking Every Pre-Arbitration Extension From the Past Two Years

7. Emmanuel Clase – 5 years, $20 million (2022)

The last reliever on the list is the most expensive one but deserves the highest ranking as one of the premier closers in all of baseball. Clase’s deal pays him $4 million a year, which is ultimately a steal for a lockdown closer that will be anchoring the Guardians bullpen for a while. Clase followed up an unbelievable 2021 that earned him this deal with an even better 2022 season. He finished last year with a 1.36 ERA and 1.98 FIP and was universally considered the second-best closer in the league.

Emmanuel Clase ☄️⚾️



Save #19 (Season)



Save #86 (Career)pic.twitter.com/aKIht0HQtu — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) June 4, 2023

Clase’s produces ground balls better than almost anyone, and there’s no reason to question the value of this deal. He has struggled by his own standards this year, yet has recorded 20 saves already with an ERA of 2.90. This deal will age well, and I’m pretty certain of that.

6. Michael Harris II – 8 years, $72 million (2023)

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year caused me to break the guidelines I set for myself in this article. Harris broke out in a huge way last season with one of the most impressive rookie seasons we’ve witnessed in a while, as he beat out teammate Spencer Strider (who we’ll get to later!) for the top rookie honor last year. Harris was one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball last year while producing a 136 wRC+ and accumulating 4.8 WAR in just 114 games. He was unbelievable.

MICHAEL HARRIS DEAD CENTER NO DOUBTER FOR THR LEAD! pic.twitter.com/EybvmSJ7Pe — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 8, 2023

He was awarded a $72 million deal this past winter and was expected to remain a key part of the Braves lineup for the rest of the decade. Things have not gone well this season for Harris, and by that measurement, he should be much lower on this list. But I refuse to believe he’s not gonna figure it out despite a second-year slump. He’s batting just .193 right now with a wRC+ of 57, but he’s trending in the right direction. Since May 26, Harris has had a 111 wRC+ with an OPS of .772 compared to his OPS of just .576 for the season. Ultimately, this deal isn’t going to handicap the Braves financially, and I believe Harris will turn things around. After all, he is still just 22 years old.

5. Hunter Greene – 6 years, $53 million (2023)

It may seem ridiculous to rank Greene above players that have shown much more than him overall up to this point, but Greene’s upside is so high. While known for his elite velocity, Greene is developing into a high-quality MLB starter in many ways. After a rookie season with tons of strikeouts but lots of inconsistency, Greene has improved in every way this season. His ERA is down to 3.92, and his FIP of 3.47 and xERA of 3.51 indicate he’s even better. His 12.77 K/9 this year is among the best in baseball for a starting pitcher.

Hunter Greene is ON ONE today at Wrigley 🔥



11 K’s through 5 shutout innings, matches a career high!pic.twitter.com/U82Yi0HoHc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 26, 2023

The value in this deal lies even deeper for the Reds because their loaded core of young hitters is thriving, but they don’t have a ton of long-term pitching solidified. Greene will be a core piece of the rotation for years, and this contract is of great value for Cincinnati.