Michael Harris II is Struggling to Find His Rookie of the Year Form

Coming off of an NL Rookie of the Year award and a near five-win season in just 113 games, Michael Harris II was poised to be a centerpiece in the Atlanta Braves’ young core for years to come.

But so far in 2023, he hasn’t been able to find the same level of success.

A sophomore slump is certainly nothing new, but Harris II has looked like a totally different player to begin the season.

After putting together a slashline of .297/.339/.514 in 2022, Atlanta’s centerfielder is following that up with a .177/.259/.281 through 30 games in 2023.