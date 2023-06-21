Ranking All the Current Rangers Uniforms From Worst to Best

This uniform is nothing special in reality, but it’s a solid road uniform in comparison to some others that are extremely bland. For the worst uniform worn by the Rangers, this one is a good start to the list.

4. City Connect

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers throws to first base during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on June 16, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

I decided to defer to Just Baseball’s resident Texan Kendall McKee when debating between the 3rd and 4th spots on this list. The two options at this spot are very different and close in ranking in my eyes, but Kendall declared that this one should be the lower-ranked set.

The Rangers incorporated tons of Texas history in this uniform, which is great for a City Connect piece. From the lettering to the 4/21 date to the Peagle and more, they aced the historical significance of the jersey. Yet while the design is unique and sleek, it leaves a little more to be desired given the historical elements.

The logo is fun with a gothic style of letters, but it feels like they could have done more with the hat instead of using the same logo. Kendall wishes they put the arm sleeve Peagle on the hat, which I agree would look ridiculously awesome.

3. Alternate Blue

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 30: Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers runs in action against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Deciding between this alternate and the City Connect was the only real question for me when ranking these uniforms. This one is a straightforward and clean blue alternative that I have no complaints about, really.

The letters are the same style as on the road uniforms, with white letters on this uniform that stand out well on the strong blue jersey. I particularly like how the pant stripes look in contrast with the blue jersey, as they pop even more on this uniform than the other ones. This uniform also feels just meant to be worn with socks up like Josh Jung is doing in this image.