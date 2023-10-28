World Series Game 2 Best Bet, Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, Odds, Predictions

Merrill Kelly is a good pitcher. He performed at a high level against the Phillies in game six. He dominated the Dodgers, allowed three home runs to the Phillies, then let one run in five innings to the Phillies. He’s good, but he’s not someone I think is a special enough pitcher to back against this Rangers offense. If you’re telling me he has a home run issue, how can I back him against a team that hits the living piss out of the baseball? His last start was on the 23rd, so he’s on four days rest. He and Montgomery pitched the same day, so who is really more rested?

He allowed 20 home runs in 177 innings this year, compared to Jordan Montgomery, who allowed 18 home runs in 188 innings. Kelly isn’t a home run machine, but one of these Rangers bats likely hits one to the moon. Another reason I’m worried about him is the walks. Gallen is known for his command, but Kelly isn’t. Kelly is -180 to go over 1.5 walks, which makes sense. He’s walked at least two hitters in all three starts, including three in each of his last two. If you allow these Rangers free passes, it won’t end well.

An interesting trend. Through every playoff game the Rangers have had, they are either losing or winning through five. We have yet to have a tie. So why go with a juiced first five ML when the run line is a plus price?

I like Jordan Montgomery better than Merrill Kelly. Yesterday, I saw the pitching matchup as even, but now the price is lower for Arizona, and I’m seeing more tickets and money on Arizona. The value is on the Rangers early as a result. As long as you see a plus sign next to the Rangers through the first five innings, that’s the play. It’s not a big play, as my much larger wager is down below.

The Pick: Rangers First 5 -0.5 (+115) Risk 0.5 U

Biggest Bet of the Playoffs

Aram and I were talking all game. Adolis Garcia is amazing, but there is some swing-and-miss in his game, and he’s uber-aggressive. That walk he had was his first of the postseason. While the Diamondbacks will surely pitch around him, Adolis is a free swinger, and he knows his job is to do damage. Seager is another story. He’s much more patient and understands that his role is not only to drive in runs but to get on base for the rest of the lineup. Especially when Marcus Semien is struggling, he has to get on first base.

While Adolis did hit the walk-off home run, Seager was the one to tie it. He is the one batter in Texas’s lineup that I believe Brent Strom will say, “Don’t let him beat us.” It’s getting to the point where they might have to institute the ‘Seager Rules” stolen from the “Jordan Rules” that the Detroit Pistons implemented.