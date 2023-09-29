Blue Jays Pitching Staff is the Reason They are Playoff Contenders

Adding to the intrigue is how even with 2022 Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah struggling to a 5.87 ERA through 19 starts this year, the Jays’ pitching staff continued to boast impressive collective stats which stand as the season starts to wind down.

One of the key parts of the 2023 season for the Blue Jays rotation has been their health, as every member has reached the 31-game mark except for Manoah.

Hyun Jin Ryu returned from Tommy John surgery in late August and took his spot in the rotation and has been pitching well since his return. An added benefit for a team that does not boast a ton of starting depth in Triple-A. Besides this group, only Trevor Richards has made a start for this club doing so on three occasions midway through the year as an opener.

At the trade deadline, the Blue Jays added two relievers in Hicks and southpaw Génesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals, who have done well with their new club and added some firepower to the relief corps, something that was missing from the 2022 season. This may be due to how the Jays bullpen struggled in the second game of the AL Wild Card, playing an integral part in the 8-1 collapse that saw the Mariners claw their way back and eventually win the game.

Pitchers in franchise HISTORY with 9 games of at least 6 scoreless innings:



🔹 Roger Clemens (1997)

🔹 Chris Bassitt (2023) pic.twitter.com/ZHODJ2Pa13 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 29, 2023

Internally, the Jays have relied upon the likes of Jay Jackson, Bowden Francis, and Nate Pearson to eat up innings this season while Chad Green returned from Tommy John surgery earlier this month and has pitched to mixed results early but hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last four outings.

With veteran Yimi García added into the mix and able to pitch in different scenarios when needed, the Blue Jays bullpen is light years ahead of what fans witnessed last season and over the past few years.