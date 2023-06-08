2023 Has Been More Than a Swan Song for Andrew McCutchen

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the bigger surprises in baseball this season. They were a popular pick to finish in the bottom-half in the NL Central heading into 2023, but they have surpassed all expectations through the first third of the MLB season.

After a hot start to the year, the Pirates went into May with the best record in the National League at 20-9. Following that, the Pirates lost 12 of their first 14 games to start the month of May and it felt as if the early-season magic had ran out.

However, they turned it around at the end of May and into the first week of June. Now winners of six of their last eight, the Pirates find themselves battling the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central as they sit three games above .500.

Pittsburgh has several young, exciting pieces of talent to build around for the future. They recently signed Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year extension to be a cornerstone of their future outfield, Ke’Bryan Hayes continues to showcase some of the best defense in the game at third base, and Oneil Cruz, their freakishly-talented shortstop, is one of the most exciting young players in baseball.