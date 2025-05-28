Revisiting the Brandon Marsh for Logan O’Hoppe Trade

Baseball is a sport with a lot of rebuilds. Trading away players with increasing salaries for younger, cheaper, talent has been happening for years. Rarely do you see teams swap young players with similar timelines.

However, that is exactly what happened on August 2, 2022 when the Phillies traded their catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels for rookie outfielder Brandon Marsh. Philadelphia desperately needed an outfielder, and with J.T. Realmuto holding down the catching position, parting with O’Hoppe was easier to stomach.

Marsh had roughly a year’s worth of major league at-bats under his belt while O’Hoppe debuted later that season. The rare swap of former top prospects just starting their careers, a need for a need, has now had a few years to unfold.

While the Phillies addressed their immediate need sooner, did they “win” the trade, or did the Angels come out on the better end? Or, have we seen another rare trade scenario, a win-win?